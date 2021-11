ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Lisa Hanson, the owner of Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro, will appear in court on December 6 to face charges that stem from the winter of 2020.

Hanson has been hit with nine misdemeanors, eight of which stem from the opening of her restaurant that violated the state's emergency orders.

If sentenced by the jury or judge, Hanson could face up to two years in jail, as well as pay roughly $9,000 in fines.

Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro is permanently closed.