Insulin bill passes Minnesota legislature

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has approved an insulin affordability bill championed by the mother of an uninsured Minneapolis diabetic who died because he was forced to ration his supply.
The House passed it 111-22 and sent to the Senate, which approved it unanimously. An early version nearly passed last spring but a compromise fell apart in the final hours of the session.
The bill is named for Alec Smith, an uninsured Minneapolis diabetic who died in 2017 at age 26 while rationing his insulin. His parents were at the Capitol to see it pass.
