Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Insulin Bill Failed To Pass

The bill would have helped diabetics who can't afford to pay hundreds of dollars a month for insulin.

Posted: May 29, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

A bill to help financially strapped type one diabetics obtain life-sustaining insulin has hit a roadblock in St. Paul.
The bill would have helped diabetics who can't afford to pay hundreds of dollars a month for insulin. The bill was launched after Alec Smith, a 26-year-old uninsured Minneapolis man who died from keto-acidosis because he was rationing his insulin.
Type two diabetic Janice Detty was disappointed the bill failed to pass.

"Insulin is not expensive to create," said Detty. "From what I've heard it's from three to four hundred dollars a month. I don't know too many people that can afford that."

The bill may be revived in the next legislative session.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Chance for storms this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Korean War Veteran Throws Out First Pitch

Image

Bison on the Lam

Image

Trailers Needed to Haul Away Debris

Image

Minnesota legislature fails to pass insulin bill

Image

Sneak peek at One Discovery Square

Image

Police have man in custody after stabbing at hospital

Image

Peregrine Falcon banding

Image

100 Deadliest Days

Image

Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to KIMT

Image

Racial Equity

Community Events