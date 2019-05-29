Insulin Bill Failed To Pass

A bill to help financially strapped type one diabetics obtain life-sustaining insulin has hit a roadblock in St. Paul.

The bill would have helped diabetics who can't afford to pay hundreds of dollars a month for insulin. The bill was launched after Alec Smith, a 26-year-old uninsured Minneapolis man who died from keto-acidosis because he was rationing his insulin.

Type two diabetic Janice Detty was disappointed the bill failed to pass.

"Insulin is not expensive to create," said Detty. "From what I've heard it's from three to four hundred dollars a month. I don't know too many people that can afford that."

The bill may be revived in the next legislative session.