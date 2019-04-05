Insulation fire damages Albert Lea home Friday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An attic fire did about $4,000 in damage to an Albert Lea home Friday.
Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Greenwood Driver around 12:30 pm and say they arrived to find light smoke coming from a roof vent. Crews had to struggle with limited access space but found the smoke was coming from a ceiling bath fan that overheated and ignited some insulation in the attic.
There are no reported injuries.
The Albert Lea Fire Department says residents should remember that bath fans are designed to run for only a limited time and encourage people to install a timer for the switch.
