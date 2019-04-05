Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Insulation fire damages Albert Lea home Friday

Bath fan blamed for overheating.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An attic fire did about $4,000 in damage to an Albert Lea home Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Greenwood Driver around 12:30 pm and say they arrived to find light smoke coming from a roof vent. Crews had to struggle with limited access space but found the smoke was coming from a ceiling bath fan that overheated and ignited some insulation in the attic.

There are no reported injuries.

The Albert Lea Fire Department says residents should remember that bath fans are designed to run for only a limited time and encourage people to install a timer for the switch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

Image

Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

Image

Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Image

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Image

Albert Lea falls in season opener to Faribault

Image

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Image

Construction kick-off

Image

Nobody is above the law

Image

An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

Community Events