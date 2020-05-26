ROCHESTER, Minn. - The non-profit Collider is starting a new series called, "Inspirational Collisions." Every month, they'll be introducing a new entrepreneur from the Rochester community, showcasing how they started and continue to grow through this time.

The director of communication, Amanda Leightner, said this pandemic has shown the drive small business owners have. "It's been crazy how much people have innovated, expanding their business models and really just continuing to survive and in some cases even thrive during this," explained Leightner. "And taking that time to understand what's important." Leightner said her goal is to share how these small businesses in Rochester are growing and handling all the new guidelines coming their way right now. She's hoping this will inspire some individuals to pursue their dream of becoming an entrepreneur and let them know they can still make it happen even through a pandemic.

Leightner explained without the community though, small businesses wouldn't be here. "I think the community plays a huge role in supporting entrepreneurs and small business," Leightner said. "I think that's really come to a lot of people's awareness with COVID-19 how making purchases locally, how important that is for some businesses."

Anyone can join in on the Zoom call on Tuesday, May 26th at 2 p.m. Or you can stream it live on Collider's Facebook page. For more information, you can visit their website.