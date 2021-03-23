Inside look at new affordable housing units in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new set of affordable apartments will soon be hitting the market in Rochester.

Mayowood Acres will be leasing 17 new studio apartments by the end of summer, with rents listed at $600 per month including utilities and internet. The units are located in the former library and student center of Crossroads College.

Jeff Urban, the executive director of Bear Creek Development Center, says Rochester has a great need for affordable housing, where rent prices can be steep.

"Our whole goal has been to keep our price point reasonable, so people have some extra to do other things in life and pay other bills, and not feel so strapped with just their housing expenses," Urban said.

Urban adds the units are intended to be transitional housing, providing a resource to help people get back on their feet after events like job loss or incarceration.

"We're also housing people who may be coming out of incarceration, who may be in drug or alcohol rehabilitation programming," Urban said. "So it really meets a number of needs in the community."

Staff hope nine of the new units will be available by next month, and expect the remaining eight to be ready by mid-August. Urban says there are already several people on the waiting list to lease the apartments.