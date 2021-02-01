Inside look: Here's a look at the key issues and topics in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What's on the docket in Rochester?

City council is considering whether to sign a proclamation of unity denouncing hate, political violence and extremism.

City leaders are looking into additional liquor license fee relief options for Rochester bars and restaurants.

A resolution banning performances using exotic animals on city-owned properties

Patrick Keane on what he would like to see as part of a federal COVID-19 relief package.

