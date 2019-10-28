Inside One Discovery Square

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the economic development initiative that aims to make Rochester a global health care hub. Destination Medical Center, known as DMC.
At the center of the DMC plan is One Discovery Square. On Monday, a group of community members got a tour of One Discovery Square.
"It's exciting to have the opportunity to come inside a place that I've read about and wondered about," said Sara Gilliland, a longtime Rochester resident and retired Mayo Clinic employee.
"One Discovery Square is really a health care innovation campus that is really designed to be a work-play ecosystem," said One Discovery Square's Community Manger, Meghann Southwick.
From University of Minnesota-Rochester classrooms, to state of the art Mayo Clinic laboratories, One Discovery Square is a place for collaboration and growth.
"Ever since we came in 1984, Mayo is constantly changing. So this is the latest," said Gilliland.
Plans are in the works for Two Discovery Square.
