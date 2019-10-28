Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Inside One Discovery Square

Community members get a tour of the building, which serves as a hub for Destination Medical Center.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the economic development initiative that aims to make Rochester a global health care hub. Destination Medical Center, known as DMC.

At the center of the DMC plan is One Discovery Square. On Monday, a group of community members got a tour of One Discovery Square.

"It's exciting to have the opportunity to come inside a place that I've read about and wondered about," said Sara Gilliland, a longtime Rochester resident and retired Mayo Clinic employee.

"One Discovery Square is really a health care innovation campus that is really designed to be a work-play ecosystem," said One Discovery Square's Community Manger, Meghann Southwick.

From University of Minnesota-Rochester classrooms, to state of the art Mayo Clinic laboratories, One Discovery Square is a place for collaboration and growth.

"Ever since we came in 1984, Mayo is constantly changing. So this is the latest," said Gilliland.

Plans are in the works for Two Discovery Square.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls opportunities in sports

Image

A Simple Message to Students

Image

Heating Your Home Safely

Image

Proposing Development Near Diamand Jo

Image

Inside One Discovery Square

Image

Fareway Breaks Ground

Image

Covered Bridge

Image

Social Media Threat Leads To School Fight

Image

Threat At Ellis

Image

My Money: Monitoring your credit score

Community Events