Inside Look at Mayo Clinic's First COVID-19 Vaccination Site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is preparing to administer its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mayo clinic says its first COVID-19 vaccination site is ready to see patients. Located at Mayo's Saint Marys Campus, the site will include 15 vaccination stations, two privacy stations, a recovery area, and a supply area.

Construction Manager Steve Rasmusson says a lot of work went into repurposing the space to ensure staff have everything they need to get the job done.

"It hasn't been used. This is a recent build-out, and, so, there were a lot of infrastructure needs: electrical and low-voltage, the wireless access points that were not here," Rasmusson said.

Mayo Clinic says it expects to receive its first round of vaccines later this month.