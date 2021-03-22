Inside City Hall: Rochester leaders vote on North Broadway reconstruction, partnership to remove discriminatory covenants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT's Anthony Monzon takes a look at some of the biggest decisions Rochester city council members will make during their meeting today.

The council will decide whether to start work on the North Broadway Reconstruction Project by accepting a bid from construction.

Council members considering authorizing a lawsuit against the builder and designer of a downtown parking ramp intended to support multiple levels of housing.

City leaders are looking into transitioning Rochester into a two-year budgeting process.

Officials are considering a partnership to identify and eliminate discriminatory language from property deeds. Council Member Molly Dennis discusses why she believes it is an important step for the city to take.