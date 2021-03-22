Inside City Hall: Rochester leaders vote on North Broadway reconstruction, partnership to remove discriminatory covenants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT's Anthony Monzon takes a look at some of the biggest decisions Rochester city council members will make during their meeting today.
- The council will decide whether to start work on the North Broadway Reconstruction Project by accepting a bid from construction.
- Council members considering authorizing a lawsuit against the builder and designer of a downtown parking ramp intended to support multiple levels of housing.
- City leaders are looking into transitioning Rochester into a two-year budgeting process.
- Officials are considering a partnership to identify and eliminate discriminatory language from property deeds. Council Member Molly Dennis discusses why she believes it is an important step for the city to take.