Inside City Hall: Rochester leaders to vote on budget boost for key DMC project, building height limit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT's Anthony Monzon takes a look at some of the biggest decisions Rochester city council members will make during their meeting today.
- City leaders are considering whether to add $5.2 million to the Discovery Walk project.
- Council members will vote on whether to allow taller buildings to be developed along portions of major Rochester roads.
- The council will decide whether to start accepting proposals from businesses interested in leasing the space formerly occupied by Dooley's Pub.
- A conversation with City of Rochester Legislative Policy Analyst Heather Corcoran about what a big change in Minnesota's economic outlook could mean for Rochester.