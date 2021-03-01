Inside City Hall: Rochester leaders to vote on budget boost for key DMC project, building height limit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT's Anthony Monzon takes a look at some of the biggest decisions Rochester city council members will make during their meeting today.

City leaders are considering whether to add $5.2 million to the Discovery Walk project.

Council members will vote on whether to allow taller buildings to be developed along portions of major Rochester roads.

The council will decide whether to start accepting proposals from businesses interested in leasing the space formerly occupied by Dooley's Pub.

A conversation with City of Rochester Legislative Policy Analyst Heather Corcoran about what a big change in Minnesota's economic outlook could mean for Rochester.