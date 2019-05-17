Innovationology event bringing local businesses together to raise funds for the Rochester Children's Museum

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Dozens of local businesses gathered inside of the Castle Community to inspire some creativity.
The third annual Innovationology event which aims to support innovative thinkers, all for a good cause.
All of the funds raised went straight to the Rochester Children’s Museum.
Innovators were teamed up with food and drink creators from the Rochester community tasked with putting together an engaging experience, and they did not disappoint.
