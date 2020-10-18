Inmate found dead in Kossuth County jail

ALGONA, Iowa – Investigation underway into death of Kossuth County Jail inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office says jailers found an unresponsive male prisoner in his private cell around 7:12 am Saturday. Jail staff attempted life-saving measures and Algona EMS was called to the jail but the man was pronounced dead.

The inmate’s name is not being released pending notification of his family. An autopsy is scheduled. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist with this incident.