Inmate dies at Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Correctional officers say they observed an inmate in a solitary cell having a medical issue around 8:45 am Wednesday. Officers say they entered the cell and began life-saving measures, which continued until Mason City Fire and Ambulance arrived to take the inmate to a local hospital.

Authorities say the inmate later died. The name of the deceased is not being released pending full notification of family members. An autopsy will be done by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has requested the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in this matter.