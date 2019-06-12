Clear

Info poster released of man missing in North Iowa

Illinois man disappeared in Cerro Gordo County.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A poster of man gone missing in North Iowa is released to the public.

Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Howlett, 48 from Sandwich, Illinois, was last seen in early June at Camp at the Woods northwest of Rock Falls. Howlett had been doing some sub-contracting work in Mason City and staying at the campgrounds.

Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
