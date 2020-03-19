Info in Iowa officer-involved shooting released

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have identified a man shot to death earlier this week as he held a woman hostage, as well as the troopers involved in the shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Thursday that 35-year-old Darwin Barnett Foy, of Fort Dodge, was killed by troopers Monday afternoon in Webster City.

The three Iowa State Troopers involved were Sgt. James Smith and Troopers Tyrel Williamson and Jeremy Schaffer.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says Foy was shot hours after officers responded to a woman's 911 call. Officials say Foy had threatened to shoot the woman when the troopers went into the home and shot him.