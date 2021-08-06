Influenza season is just around the corner

Rochester, Minn. - Amid the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus - there's one more thing to be on the lookout for: flu season.

Last year, the United States had a far less severe flu season than usual due to COVID-19 prevention measures, such as social distancing and mask requirements.

This fall, health experts are expecting influenza to return to its normal transmission pattern.

The CDC recommends that the public wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and attempt to wear a mask when feeling unwell so these viruses do not continue to spread.

The CDC also recommends that everyone 12 and older get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

There are multiple FDA-approved flu vaccines produced annually.