Inflatable lungs teach students about the danger of vaping

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Staff from the Albert Lea Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System went to Albert Lea High School to talk to students about the importance of vaping. They brought along giant, inflatable lungs.

"It blew up for a while. Everyone was doing it," said Albert Lea High School student Shelby Hanson.

Hanson is talking about vaping. The dangerous habit is taking a deadly toll, particularly on young people, like Hanson and her peers.

"I have been offered a vape," said Albert Lea High School student Malana Thompson.

But Thompson turned the e-cigarette down.

"I knew right away that I absolutely wasn't going to do it. But it scared me so bad, because all my friends were doing it," Thompson said.

Thompson said there's a lot of misconceptions about the impact of vaping.

"I think a lot of students don't actually know the consequences of it. A lot of people have told me that it's just glorified air,"she said.

The inflatable lungs are a unique, educational display meant to educate people and get them thinking about their lung health.

It's something Hanson has had to think about before.

"My grandpa died a few years ago. It started off as lung cancer," Hanson said.

Hanson hopes the inflatable lungs will help her classmates learn the important lesson that could mean the difference between life and death.

"Everyone wants to try the new thing. And everyone wants to be cool and fit in. and that's definitely not what you need to do. High school is high school. Have fun, but good clean fun," Hanson said.

"I knew that in my heart it was the right decision to say no," said Thompson.