Ineligible Mayo Clinic employees likely received COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We keep learning more about the COVID-19 vaccine from health professionals every day.

One question being brought up is whether or not some people are getting the vaccine who do not technically qualify yet.

Mayo Clinic says the intention is to make sure only those who meet all the qualifications receive the vaccine.

The medical giant tells KIMT News 3 it receives a different number of vaccines to distribute weekly.

Once Mayo Clinic receives the doses, supervisors receive a list of employee names, who they then answer questions about.

The responses ultimately decide who gets the vaccine.

An example a Mayo Clinic doctor gave involved construction workers.

They don't work directly with patients, but may come in contact with them because they are working on projects at the hospital.

"It was a process that was done very rapidly, so yes, we probably got a few people that we could have avoided with vaccinations. That was not an intentional plan for us," says Abinash Virk, M.D., with Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic says those working remotely for the hospital were not included in the healthcare workers vaccinations.