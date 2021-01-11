Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota bars and restaurants may resume indoor service with limits starting Monday, as COVID-19 cases have been declining.

The eased restrictions return bars and restaurants about to where they were before Gov. Tim Walz imposed a “pause” in response to soaring cases in November.

They can resume indoor service at 50% capacity but with 10 p.m. curfews and social distancing.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25% capacity.

Most venues must limit the number of people inside to no more than 150. Hospitality Minnesota supported the loosened restrictions, which were announced last week.