Indoor Music Events Allowed Again in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Live indoor music may soon return to Minnesota bars and restaurants.

The Minnesota Department of Health says establishments may now host indoor music events, as long as performers maintain six feet between each other, and 12 feet between themselves and audience members.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the owner of Zen Fusion in Rochester, who says live music nights are a big draw for the community.

"To have music in your establishment when nothing else is available, getting back to a little bit of normalcy would be great," said Tiffany Houser.

While musicians will now be allowing to perform indoors, the Department of Health says open mic events, karaoke, and dancing are still off the table.