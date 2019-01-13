Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Indivisible is a national, grassroots organization that aims to get people involved in the political process.

The Rochester chapter started in 2016 but became less active as people worked on campaigns and personal projects.

Coordinator with the group, Pernell Meier, said change in local leadership as well as some chaos on the national level helped inspire the reboot of the group.

“I think it's just time,” She said. “The elections, midterm elections are over from 2018, and we're really ready to get back to the roots of what we originally started.”

And that’s to get people involved in the political scene and engage with their representatives.

“It's a way for them to be involved in the political process, and not become full-time activists, for example,” Meier said.

The group is still figuring out how they’ll operate and what the Rochester chapter will be, but it is sure they will have their voices heard.

“A small group of people can actually have a very big impact on the political process by working together and being organized,” Meier said.

To get involved with the group, people can join its Facebook page.