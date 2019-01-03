Indivisible Rochester sends messages to Rep. Hagedorn

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Women gathered around a table full of post cards, stamps, writing utensils, and cell phones conversing about how they’ll get their message to Rep. Jim Hagedorn. One woman shared her card with KIMT reading, "I’m asking you to support H.R.1 this bill will expand voter registration, implement fair redistricting, ban voter purging, and restore the VRA, the voter rights act."

Pernell Meier says she wants Hagedorn to be inclusive of everyone he represents, not just those who voted him into his position. "We're hoping that he will be inclusive with all of the voices of his constituents in our community as well as were requesting that he support the first bill that is being introduced to the house hr1

They're also pushing Hagedorn to unblock his twitter critics because while these women are practicing their rights by reaching out to those in power, increasingly they feel their rights are being ignored. "It feels like were in a bit of a slippery slope if our elected officials are able to block us on social media if they're not holding the town halls that they promised to have as Mr. Hagedorn promised to have during his election then those are avenues for engaging with our elected officials that are being cut off and then that feels like an erosion of democracy."