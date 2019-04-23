Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana man gets 30 years for attempted murder in Fort Dodge

Phillip Williams

Prosecutors lowered the murder charge against Williams in return for his pleas.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 10:44 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Indiana man accused of killing a woman and burning her body has been sentenced to 30 years in an Iowa prison.

Webster County District Court records say 26-year-old Phillip Williams, of Lafayette, Indiana, was sentenced Monday in Fort Dodge. He'd pleaded guilty to attempted murder and abuse of a human corpse.

He and 27-year-old Mackenzie Knigge were charged with first-degree murder in the August 2017 slaying of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez in Knigge's Clare apartment. Prosecutors lowered the murder charge against Williams in return for his pleas.

Knigge's trial is scheduled to begin June 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Image

Lake Mills girls track Invite

Image

Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

Image

Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Image

City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

Image

Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Community Events