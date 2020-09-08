Independent review coming over response to unrest after George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is seeking an independent evaluator to review how state agencies dealt with civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that public safety officials want the report to look into collaboration among state and local entities, including timelines, strategic plans and tactical decisions. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. It sparked protests that lasted for many days and led to widespread violence and damage in the metro area.

The review is expected to begin in November and be completed in four months.