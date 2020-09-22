Independent investigator claims big discovery in disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A private investigator and independent journalist claims to have uncovered “new, potentially pivotal” information in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit.

Steve Ridge says a person has confessed to apparently destroying crucial evidence in the case in the days following Huisentruit vanishing in June of 1995 while working at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

“This person found themselves in a very volatile and extremely dangerous situation. Unfortunately, the evidence that they destroyed might have led to a timely arrest and conviction,” says Ridge. “This person told me that they have lived their entire life in fear having carried this dark secret for twenty-five agonizing years.”

Ridge says he will not reveal the name of the person or what evidence was destroyed but that the individual has agreed to allow Ridge to share the information with federal authorities.

“This information is so sensitive that it needs to be reserved for the secrecy of a potential grand jury,” says Ridge.

Ridge say the person was afraid of being arrested in connection with the case.