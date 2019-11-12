Clear

Independent U.S. Senate candidate for Iowa is visiting all 99 counties

Independent U.S. Senate candidate Suzanne Herzog stopped at the Cresco Public Library in Howard County to meet with citizens.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

CRESCO, Iowa- Independent U.S. Senate candidate Suzanne Herzog is on a quest to visit all 99 counties in Iowa. Howard County was one of the last five she still needed to visit on her 2020 campaign tour. 

Herzog wants to meet as many Iowans as possible to get a sense of what her potential constituents want. She said above all else, she wants to empower individuals and businesses and take the burden off the economy. Herzog is aiming to foster a tone of collaboration.

"I'm for term limits and cutting pensions to congressional members because these are the kinds of things that improve our democracy and these are very popular issues throughout the state," explained Herzog. "We need to start to give the public more of a voice."

This is Herzog's first time running for the Senate. 

Community Events