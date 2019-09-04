Indecent exposure charge dropped against Clear Lake man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A charge of indecent exposure against a Clear Lake man is dropped.
Erik Creighton Bienfang, 21, was arrested August 10 at 2 N. Lakeview Drive after complaints of a man being nude on a city dock.
The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, however, filed to dismiss that charge just three days later and all court costs will be paid by the state.
