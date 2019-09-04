Clear

Indecent exposure charge dropped against Clear Lake man

Arrested August 10. Charge dismissed just days later.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A charge of indecent exposure against a Clear Lake man is dropped.

Erik Creighton Bienfang, 21, was arrested August 10 at 2 N. Lakeview Drive after complaints of a man being nude on a city dock.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, however, filed to dismiss that charge just three days later and all court costs will be paid by the state.

