IncubatorEDU at Rochester Public Schools helps students create their own business

IncubatorEDU is a new program in Rochester helping students start their own business.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- IncubatorEDU is a nationwide program helping students design their own service.

Rochester Public Schools is the first school in Minnesota to offer it. Juniors and seniors are RPS are known to think outside the box and help solve problems. IncubatorEDU is designed to teach students how to start their own business that in turn helps the community. The students are teamed up and mentored by an adult entrepreneur. 

The program is in a newly renovated space downtown that will allow the students to interact with professionals and a feel for what it's like to go to work everyday. Superintendent Michael Munoz explained how the community is involved with the program, "the community is really engaged in the process because each team is assigned an adult entrepreneur to serve as their coach and mentor as their going through the process."

Munoz said the students really benefit from IncubatorEDU. "The skills they learn through this program is something that fits very nicely with our graduate profile and even if they don't want to be entrepreneurs as they get older, it's skills they can apply to any type of career," explained Munoz.

The program ends in May when the teams present their ideas to a panel and the winner receives $15,000 from Think Bank to start their service. 

