Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Optimism about vaccine access could help alleviate a shortage of single-family homes in Olmsted County.

A recent housing study found production of new for-sale homes in the county is not meeting demand, and there is a record low supply in the resale market. The study also found the average value of a single-family home in Olmsted County has increased by around $80,000 over the past five years, driving up prices for first-time buyers.

The increase home values tracks a longer trend in the county that has been unfolding over decades, however Real Estate Agent Bucky Beeman of Realty Growth Incorporated in Rochester says the pandemic has also played a role in shaping the current market.

"If we rewind the clock back to last March, when I feel like all of us didn't know what was going on, there was a dip [in inventory]," Beeman told KIMT.

Beeman adds the option of building a new entry-level home has also become less accessible, with prices of construction materials rising. However, he says news of more access to vaccines in Minnesota could spark an uptick in listings.

"There's definitely some signs in the near future with the vaccines that are rolling out, making them open to all, that will allow for more listings, I think, to come on the market." Beeman continued "It affects it both on people's perspective of whether or not they want to sell, because people now have the vaccine, so if they're having a lot of people come through their home, it helps them feel more comfortable with the situation of where we're at as a county. And then it also helps those that are out there looking feel more comfortable going into properties."

Experts project Olmsted County will need 5,630 single-family for-sale homes by 2030 to keep up with demand, with population growth expected to reach 30,000.