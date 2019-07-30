Clear

Increased reports of rattlesnakes near the bluffs

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a meeting to educate the community on rattlesnakes and answer questions.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:01 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

WINONA, Minn.- The heat wave that caused all of us to jump in swimming pools to cool down has caused Timber Rattlesnakes to come out of their dwellings to cool down.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there is not an increase in rattlesnakes like many think. There has however, been an uptick in reports.

That’s because these slivering sapiens are searching for some relief from the heat. Rattlesnakes are a threatened species in Minnesota meaning it is illegal to kill them, unless you feel that your life is in danger.

The DNR is asking that people don’t kill them but instead give dispatch a call to report them. There are specially trained volunteers who know how to safely handle the snakes.

They say the best thing to do if you see one of the snakes is to slowly back away and just let the snake be. If you do call for a volunteer to come out and remove the snake, there’s still a chance it will die. The DNR says these snakes will do their best to make their way back to their dwelling, and will probably be killed on their adventure back.

The snakes are said to be heading back to their dwellings for the winter in September.

Click here for more information on rattlesnakes in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Image

Tracking Another Nice Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey

Image

What's up with all of the rattlesnakes?

Image

Discussing paid family leave

Image

Motel to be renovated

Image

Navy Captain shares his stories

Image

Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/29

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Community Events