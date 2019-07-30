Increased reports of rattlesnakes near the bluffs

WINONA, Minn.- The heat wave that caused all of us to jump in swimming pools to cool down has caused Timber Rattlesnakes to come out of their dwellings to cool down.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there is not an increase in rattlesnakes like many think. There has however, been an uptick in reports.

That’s because these slivering sapiens are searching for some relief from the heat. Rattlesnakes are a threatened species in Minnesota meaning it is illegal to kill them, unless you feel that your life is in danger.

The DNR is asking that people don’t kill them but instead give dispatch a call to report them. There are specially trained volunteers who know how to safely handle the snakes.

They say the best thing to do if you see one of the snakes is to slowly back away and just let the snake be. If you do call for a volunteer to come out and remove the snake, there’s still a chance it will die. The DNR says these snakes will do their best to make their way back to their dwelling, and will probably be killed on their adventure back.

The snakes are said to be heading back to their dwellings for the winter in September.

Click here for more information on rattlesnakes in Minnesota.