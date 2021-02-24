Increased enrollment in baccalaureate nursing programs in 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to Mayo Clinic's School of Health Sciences Alumni Association, enrollment in baccalaureate nursing programs increased almost 6% in 2020.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences at Winona State University about why this is important.

Dean Julie Anderson says there will be a nurse shortage soon due to the age group of current nurses nearing retirement.

Nurses always play a crucial role in the world, but even more so since the pandemic started.

The Winona State nursing program says it has expanded to accept more students.

In 2021, Dean Anderson says there was a 6% increase in undergraduate nursing student admissions.

The program increased enrollment in all seven graduate nursing degrees too.

Anderson looks at the role nurses play philosophically.

"As the population ages, the healthcare needs of people do expand and increase. But we also, in nursing, are promoting health and wellness and so if we can keep people well, then they won't develop as many illnesses and have a better quality of life," she says.

Dean Anderson says the program has expanded with the help of its clinical partners and hospitals.

She says the program is planning to increase its enrollment by 12% next year.