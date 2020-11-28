Increased demand for real Christmas trees

Now that thanksgiving is behind us, it's time to deck the halls. Saturday many families were carrying out their annual tradition at Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is a popular time for buying your annual Christmas tree.

From short needled -- to long needled Fraser firs, Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees has it all.

Many families enjoy the tradition of picking out their own christmas trees. The pandemic has brought an increased interest in buying a real tree.

Co-owner of Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees, Dave Blissenbach explains, "People are just looking for a great family thing they can do together outside and everybody's anxious for a little Christmas."

The owners of Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees say they have had increased sales the last two weekends.

"We've been very busy, we were open last weekend as well, and we were very busy then, yesterday we sold more than we ever sold before, so we're probably going to do that again today."

They say they plant around five hundred to one thousand trees each spring -- so if you’re in the market for a real tree, you better act fast. It’s clear the real deal is in high demand this year.