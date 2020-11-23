Increase in golfers during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One activity we could all do safely during the pandemic is golf.

At Soldiers Field Golf Course, there were more golfers than in a normal year.

Golf Professional David Richardson tells KIMT News 3 the course is up in numbers over this time last year.

Normally, there would be about 79-80,000 rounds of golf played during the season and this year, Richardson says the golf course will surpass that number.

Although, the final numbers have not been tallied yet.

The course was able to make golf touchless.

A window was set up for people to check in, along with sanitized carts, mask requirements, and a few other rules to stay safe.

"We had an amazing amoung of people come out and try golf, come back to golf, or play golf more than they typically had. Out here at Soldiers Field, we had about half of the people that came out here were new to playing golf out here regularly," says Richardson.

Richardson tells KIMT News 3 he feels confident the course can make adjustments for golfers for the next year, depending on the COVID-19 situation.