Increase in funding for Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarships to help fill workforce shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 2019 legislative session increased funding for a $1 million pilot program. $2 million will be available for Workforce Development Scholarships in 2020 and $6 million in 2021.

Last year, Rochester Community and Technical College was able to award 9 students this $2,500 scholarship. Now, 25 scholarships will be available.

The scholarships are for students pursuing high demand careers within advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services, information technology, early childhood education, and transportation at any of the 30 state colleges of Minnesota State.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra visited RCTC on Thursday to discuss the scholarship opportunities.

"The Governor Walz and his administration and the legislature have made a very significant strategic investment in the future of the state of minnesota, not just our students, by providing them additional resources which will remove the financial barrier they face to come to colleges," says the Chancellor.

At RCTC, the application cycle end August 5th.