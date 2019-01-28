Increase in frozen pipes over the next week

MASON CITY, Iowa- A local company says they are seeing an increase in frozen pipes in our area and with temperatures continuing to drop over the next couple of days they say it is inevitable that more are likely to freeze this week.

Those with Servpro in Mason City say frozen pipes are the last thing on a person’s mind because in many cases your heat has gone out causing them to freeze but those broken pipes can cause some serious damage,

Angelica Brager, Servopro’s Marketing Manager, says people need to inspect pipes on exterior walls because they are more susceptible to freezing.

“I inspect my own home,” said Brager. “Fortunately most of my pipes are on interior walls. But I open all the cabinets to try and let some warmth in for the ones on exterior walls.”

Brager says many of the cases happen because the home is vacant and not being checked for temperatures regularly.