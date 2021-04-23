Increase in COVID-19 cases seen in school-aged children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As many older Minnesotans get vaccinated there’s now concerning data showing COVID-19 cases are surging among younger middle and high school students.

According to Rochester Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard there are currently 414 individuals in quarantine. Out of those 169 are in PreK-5th grade and 242 are in grades 6-12.

Olmsted County Public Health says as of this week about one-third of all cases are school-related.

Director Graham Briggs says that doesn’t just mean Rochester but surrounding districts like Byron and Stewartville as well.

Briggs is encouraging teens 16 and older to get vaccinated. He says students who may feel hesitant will likely feel much better once fully vaccinated as they won’t miss out on summer activities because they have to quarantine due to exposure.

He explained, “Part of that key for your average 17-year-old out in the community is going to the movies, going out with your friends or playing summer baseball, things like that.

So, life is going to look a lot more normal if you're vaccinated because you're not going to be stuck at home for 14 days in the middle of July if you're getting vaccinated.”

Briggs also says we’re likely close to seeing an emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines for students under the age of 16 which will help offset the current spread as well.

He added, “We are probably close to seeing emergency use authorization for 12 to 15-year-olds which will expand our ability to really, for the most part, cover or protect a large piece of the population.”

Despite the increasing spread among students more than 90-percent of Minnesota schools are still offering some form of in-person learning. The health department says that means students and staff still need to follow CDC COVID health guidelines.