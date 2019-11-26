Incoming snow could effect your holiday travel

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A lot of people are planning to be traveling on the roads for Thanksgiving, but snow coming in could be putting a halt on that.

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest travel holidays - AAA is predicting more than 49 million people will be on the roads.

MNDot is starting to prepare for the snow projected to hit our area, but they're warning drivers to use extra caution when traveling. Some people are lucky enough to not have to travel, but they're still concerned for family members driving to them for the holiday. That's the case for Becky Waara, "we live in the country, we're on a gravel road. My sister had said 'well you host either easter or thanksgiving, whenever the driveway will be better' and I may have chosen the wrong holiday. Do you often see snow plows going up and down your country road? Oh yes, we do," explained Waara.

MNDot advises drivers to leave earlier for your destination so you're not rushing on the roadways.