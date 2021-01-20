Inauguration day in the classroom

ROCHESTER, Minn- Today America started a new chapter in its history with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It was a moment watched around the world and in-classroom today.

3rd through 5th graders at Rochester Arts and Science Academy watched the inauguration in class.

Afterward, they were given the assignment to write their inauguration speech and present it to their class

The idea was to allow these students to exercise their critical thinking and public speaking skills while being civic-minded.

4th grader Tanvika Jayakumar has been following the workings of our democracy closely, and today she soaked up every minute of this lesson. She found herself focused on Vice President Harris.

"We've always had men politicians, and now we are seeing a woman in one of the top seats so its really empowing,” said Jayakumar. “I feel like America is become more and more diverse. Joe Biden said we should have unity and be connected and not separated."

A total of 23 students participated in this assignment.