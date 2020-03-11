In-person education being suspended by the University of Minnesota

TWIN CITIES, Minn. – The University of Minnesota is suspending on in-person education at all five of its campuses across the state.

The school says it is taking this step as a precaution, even though there are no cases of COVID-19 currently reported in its system.

Spring break at UM campuses in Rochester, Duluth, and the Twin Cities will be extended until March 18. Students at the Morris and Crookston locations will have in-person classes until March 13. After March 18, all UM students will be taught virtually through at least April 1.

The University says residence halls, dining areas, and other student services will remain open.

All university employees should report for work as normal.

