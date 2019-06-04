Clear

In obituary, Iowa family asks for kindness after teen son's suicide

"In lieu of flowers, we ask that everyone be kind to each other.”

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 2:36 PM

An obituary for an Iowa teen who took his own life is attempting to shine a light on bullying.

Dan James Richards, of Creston, died May 30 at the age of 16.

His obituary has a very clear message: be kind.

“The family would like to note: to the bullies out there who succeeded in making Dan feel worthless, he wasn’t. The family has no hard feelings towards you, and you are forgiven. Your actions are between you and God now. Dan was so loved by many and was a sweet and caring young man. He had such a big heart and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, we ask that everyone be kind to each other.”

You can see the full obituary here.

