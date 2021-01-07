WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos - AP image
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 10:31 PM
Related Content
- Education head DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric
- Minneapolis police officers quit, cite lack of support from city leaders
- Junior cycling growing locally thanks to group, Spin Devo
- DeVos defends plan to eliminate Special Olympics funding
- Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City
- DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic
- Citing stress, pay and educational requirements, Austin PD struggling to fill positions
- President Trump cancels North Korean summit, citing 'tremendous anger'
- Long-serving Iowa GOP legislator leaves party citing Trump
- President Trump calls off Iranian strikes, citing likely deaths
Scroll for more content...