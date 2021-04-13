Clear

In a program at Mayo Clinic, physicians are able to respond to calls alongside the paramedics

Doctors at Mayo Clinic have been going out in the field alongside the ambulance and say it's been a great collaboration.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 5:24 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A year ago, Mayo Clinic introduced a new program that allows physicians to respond to ambulance calls. KIMT News 3 spoke with a doctor who said he's learning more from the paramedics than he ever imagined.

Physicians can decide when to respond to higher priority calls with paramedics. "It's another way to give back to the community. It's another way to protect the community," explained Dr. Matthew Sztajnkrycer. He is a physician at Saint Marys who is part of the program, along with five others. He said it's a team effort between the two - the physicians learn first hand what the paramedics need and the paramedics can have one on one education.

Dr. Sztajnkrycer explained when he's in the field, his main role is to be their support system. "It is very unusual for the physicians to provide a higher level of care than is already available on scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the first responders," he said. "They are fully equipped, they are fully trained, they are phenomenal individuals." He said while the physicians do have the ability to perform surgery out in the streets, that situation is a once in a lifetime event.

Dr. Sztajnkrycer said this is one of the most hands on learning experiences he's been able to offer in his 25 years in the medical field. "Really what it offers the responders is the ability to interact face to face with the physicians that are their medical oversight. To be able to ask them questions," he explained.

The physician response vehicle is equipped with everything found in an ambulance. The only difference is the physicians have a portable ultra sound device.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 544046

Reported Deaths: 7037
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1133801672
Ramsey46957847
Dakota41493415
Anoka37550413
Washington24418273
Stearns20651216
St. Louis16500296
Scott15592116
Wright14440124
Olmsted1260496
Sherburne1031779
Carver956143
Clay769089
Rice7454101
Blue Earth682140
Kandiyohi621879
Crow Wing596486
Chisago539948
Otter Tail535173
Benton521396
Mower447732
Winona435749
Douglas434270
Goodhue431971
Nobles396848
Morrison386359
McLeod383254
Beltrami366957
Isanti363959
Itasca359451
Polk359466
Steele349714
Becker346548
Lyon343748
Carlton324352
Freeborn321729
Pine306521
Nicollet300742
Brown291239
Mille Lacs272548
Le Sueur266222
Todd265830
Cass243826
Meeker229337
Waseca227820
Martin209729
Wabasha19803
Roseau194718
Hubbard168541
Renville168543
Dodge16834
Redwood163935
Houston161814
Cottonwood152520
Fillmore15089
Pennington148719
Chippewa143736
Faribault141819
Wadena141221
Sibley133210
Aitkin127436
Kanabec126121
Watonwan12439
Rock121218
Jackson114710
Yellow Medicine109019
Pipestone107525
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97718
Marshall84117
Stevens79610
Lake77819
Wilkin75812
Clearwater75614
Koochiching75612
Lac qui Parle73122
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5542
Grant5398
Norman5139
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48778
Kittson44922
Red Lake3817
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2962
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355246

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55552598
Linn20170329
Scott18763234
Black Hawk15468306
Woodbury14792219
Johnson1387680
Dubuque13035202
Dallas1082796
Pottawattamie10627160
Story1024647
Warren549086
Clinton531989
Cerro Gordo519386
Webster506191
Sioux503473
Marshall476274
Muscatine455096
Des Moines439365
Wapello4246120
Buena Vista421240
Jasper406670
Plymouth394179
Lee366855
Marion353975
Jones292355
Henry285537
Bremer278260
Carroll277750
Crawford261739
Boone256331
Benton249155
Washington248249
Dickinson238743
Mahaska223449
Jackson217242
Kossuth211561
Clay208625
Tama206371
Delaware201039
Winneshiek192633
Page189320
Buchanan187331
Cedar182723
Fayette182641
Wright178835
Hardin178742
Hamilton177049
Harrison174673
Clayton165455
Butler161834
Mills157520
Cherokee156438
Floyd154542
Lyon153641
Madison152219
Poweshiek152133
Allamakee149051
Iowa144824
Hancock142734
Winnebago135331
Grundy134732
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127340
Shelby126637
Appanoose126247
Louisa126049
Sac125819
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116828
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10040
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73816
Worth7018
Taylor65012
Fremont60410
Decatur5899
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4929
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy and cool conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

