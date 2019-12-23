Clear
In The Holiday Spirit: Gold Krugerrand coin dropped in Mason City Salvation Army kettle

According to Google, the value of the coin is around $1,300.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 11:11 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Somebody in North Iowa was in the giving mood this holiday season.

The Salvation Army announced Monday that a gold Kruggerand coin was dropped in a Mason City Salvation Army kettle.

Captain Kenyon Sivels said someone put a 1982 South African Krugerrand coin in a kettle at Hy-Vee East sometime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“The coin is one ounce of 99.999% pure gold and the value of it depends on the price of gold,” The Salvation Army said. “It has been several years since The Salvation Army of North Iowa has received a gold coin. Previously a coin was received every year for twenty years in a row but one year they just stopped. We are hopeful this will start a new tradition but even if it is only a onetime thing, we are so appreciative of the generous spirit of our anonymous Christmas angel.”

