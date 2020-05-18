In Austin, fireworks canceled, pool will be closed in 2020

Like most of America, summer will look a little bit different in Mower County.

The Austin city council voted Monday to cancel fireworks and close the pool for 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, the county had 65 positive tests for the virus and has not recorded a death related to it.

