Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

In Minneapolis, talk of changing PD means taking on union

George Floyd (left) and Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, a former police officer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

Talk of changing the Minneapolis Police Department is everywhere in the wake of George Floyd's death after an encounter with four officers.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 11:59 AM
Posted By: By AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fiery leader of Minneapolis' police union has built a reputation of defying the city, long before he offered the union's full support to the officers charged in George Floyd's death.

When the mayor banned “warrior training” for officers last year, Lt. Bob Kroll said the union would offer the training instead. When the city restricted officers from wearing uniforms at political events, he had T-shirts made to support President Donald Trump. He commended off-duty officers who walked away from a security detail after players on the state's professional women's basketball team, the Minnesota Lynx, wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts. And after Floyd's death, he didn't hold back as he called unrest in the city a “terrorist movement.”

As Minneapolis tries to overhaul its police department in the wake of Floyd’s death, city leaders will collide with a pugnacious and powerful union that has long resisted such change. But that union and Kroll are coming under greater pressure than ever before, with some members daring to speak out in support of change and police leaders vowing to negotiate a contract tougher on bad cops.

Other unions have publicly called for Kroll's removal, while public opinion polls show more Americans are shifting their views on police violence and believe offending officers are treated too leniently.

"People recognize that this just can’t just be half-baked measures and tinkering around the edges in policy reform. What we’re talking about right now is attacking a full-on culture shift of how police departments in Minneapolis and around the nation operate," Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired, but Kroll issued a statement saying they had the union’s full support and warned against rushing to judgment.

The Minnesota AFL-CIO and some of the state’s biggest unions called for Kroll to quit. Kroll, whom the Star Tribune reported is planning to step down when his term ends in 2021, hasn’t responded to interview requests.

Floyd's death sparked outrage in Minneapolis and beyond, as protests erupted around the world amid emphatic calls for police reform. In Minneapolis, the first steps are being aimed at the union, long seen as a barrier. Chief Medaria Arradondo said he would withdraw from union contract negotiations to consider structural changes, and Frey is calling on state lawmakers to fix an arbitration process that he said reverses roughly half of police terminations in the state.

In an interview Sunday on “60 Minutes,” Arradondo said Kroll is “absolutely ... an influencer."

“He and others are going to have to come to a reckoning that either they are going to be on the right side of history or they’re going be on the wrong side of history… or they will be left behind," the chief said.

One of the union's victories happened in 2007, when it persuaded the city to curtail the power of the Minneapolis Civilian Review Authority by shielding from public view a finding that a complaint had been sustained against an officer.

The union’s power has consistently stymied change, community leaders say.

"It makes it very hard to implement reforms if … the federation is in the background saying, ‘Don’t worry about this, we’ll file a grievance,’” said Steve Fletcher, one of nine City Council members who pledged to revamp the police department. “That sends a strong signal that you can just ignore leadership. That has, over time, created a culture that is very resistant to change.”

When the City Council declined last year to put additional officers on the street, Fletcher described police pushback as a “protection racket." He said business owners began calling him to complain that officers were slowing response times or not resolving issues, and telling businesses to call their council members.

Police unions across the country are seen as just as powerful, enshrining protections for officers who have been accused of crimes, including such special privileges as allowing them to wait 24 hours to be interrogated. They also have fought against making public misconduct claims, and traditionally lawmakers have been reticent to battle them over fears of being seen as anti-police.

There are signs that the power of police unions may be eroding. In New York, lawmakers passed on party lines a reform bill for the nation’s largest department and others that makes major changes to officer security reviled by the union.

In Minneapolis, 14 officers signed an open letter condemning Chauvin, saying they “stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding.” The move was seen as a big deal for a police department where such public dissent is rare.

A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that when compared with five years ago, more Americans believe police brutality is a very serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets Black Americans. The poll also found that Americans are far more likely now than they were five years ago to say that police officers who cause injury or death in the course of their job are treated too leniently by the justice system.

Allen Berryman, a retired police sergeant and president of the union for most of the 1990s, said the union is doing its job.

“People like the idea of due process for themselves when they get arrested ... or anything like that, but they don’t seem to like it” for officers, he said, adding that a lack of progressive discipline by management is part of the problem.

In answers to emailed questions from The Associated Press, Assistant Chief Mike Kjos said issues involving discipline are complex and the union’s involvement is just one piece. One hurdle, he said, is that discipline handed out in past cases may be used as precedent for present cases that results in light punishment.

“It’s not impossible, but it does present challenges for increased levels of discipline when previous administrations may have operated from a different lens on accountability,” he said.

Michael Friedman, who chaired the Civilian Review Authority for three years, said the union’s history of supporting officers “without any common regard for community standards for what policing should be” is a problem “that rightfully frustrates many.”

“But it’s also very convenient for others to say, especially right now, ‘Hey, it’s a union problem,’” Friedman said. “And say if we change the union, or get rid of the union, or remove a right or two, that changes everything.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooler and drier week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota State Patrol starting extra speed enforcement

Image

Chris' PM Storm Coverage 6/21

Image

New sculptures added along bike trails

Image

Free COVID-19 testing at Mower County Fairgrounds

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

Image

Adjusting for Covid during baseball games

Image

Raising money to restore historic clock tower

Image

Adjusting summer practices due to Covid-19

Image

Barbershop Talk discusses racism in Rochester with political candidates

Image

Sean's Saturday 10pm Weather

Community Events