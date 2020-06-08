Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bond set at $1M for officer charged in George Floyd's death Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cop

Guests gather at North Central University Thursday, June 4, 2020, before a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Five years ago, the U.S. Justice Department report found that law enforcement agencies failed to remove bad officers and that there were no clear criteria on the use of force and de-escalation tactics.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 9:59 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 10:12 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — To truly understand the rage people in this city felt as they watched a video of George Floyd begging, gasping and slowly succumbing beneath the weight of a police officer’s knee, it’s necessary to step back in time.

Seven years before Floyd’s cheek was smashed against the pavement, Terrance “Mookie” Franklin cowered behind a water heater in a dark basement after fleeing police who were trying to confront him about a burglary. With flashlights mounted on their guns and a police dog leading the way, they thumped down the stairs and soon found him hiding.

Fourteen minutes later, the 22-year-old African American was lying in a puddle of his own blood. Seven bullet holes pockmarked his head and neck, and three more pierced his upper torso.

As with so many allegations of police brutality in Minnesota, exactly what happened in that basement on May 10, 2013, may never be known.

The official account said two officers were shot and wounded after Franklin grabbed a police gun. But no gunshot residue testing was conducted and an examination of defense evidence suggests friendly fire may have been to blame. A $795,000 settlement reached with Franklin’s family last year kept those details out of court.

What’s clear is this: The deaths of Floyd, Franklin and other black men at the hands of Minneapolis police have exacerbated the corrosive relationship between people of color and a criminal justice system they feel is stacked against them. At every step along the way, they feel choked.

It’s a story that dates back more than four decades, to when Minnesota’s small, flourishing black community fell victim to redlining and discriminatory denial of services, including bank loans. Soon after, drugs and guns started flooding the area and crime rates soared.

When a fragile truce between gangs and police was shattered in 1992 by the execution-style hit on officer Jerry Haaf, a crackdown followed. It has perpetuated a culture of brutality and impunity that continues to this day, partly because the department has avoided reform, said Michelle Gross of the city’s non-profit Communities United Against Police Brutality.

The force did not respond to questions for this story. But police union president Lt. Bob Kroll has steadfastly defended officers’ conduct over the years. In 2019, when the city’s mayor banned “warrior-style” training for police, Kroll said the union itself would pay for the instruction.

An AP review of Minneapolis Police Department data found force has been used 11,000 times in the past five years. Black people accounted for 60% of those cases, even though they represent only 19% of the city’s population. Body pins were most commonly used, followed by punching, kicking and shoving.

In 2015, the U.S. Justice Department released a report addressing ways to prevent police misconduct, provide more transparency and improve community relations following a request from Minneapolis’ then-police chief. It found there were no clear criteria on the use of force and de-escalation tactics, and that law enforcement agencies either lacked the will or the authority to remove bad officers.

SWAT team member Lucas Peterson, who fired five shots into Franklin’s skull, had already been involved in 12 other excessive force cases — including the death of another black man.

In 2002, not long after joining the force, Peterson, who is white, used a choke hold on Christopher Burns after responding to a domestic dispute. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide, and a $300,000 settlement was paid, though a grand jury chose not to indict.

Four years later, Peterson lied in a police report, saying a woman had jumped on his partner’s back during a traffic stop. The charges were dropped after surveillance video proved she didn’t. That cost the city $100,000.

Peterson remains on the job.

Incidents that have drawn national attention since then include the shooting of Philando Castile, 32, during a 2016 traffic stop in nearby Falcon Heights as his girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook. The Latino officer was acquitted..

And the death of Jamar Clark, 25, shot in 2015, when police responded to a report of an assault on a woman at a birthday party. Police said Clark struggled with two police, and that his DNA was found on an officer’s gun. But witnesses gave accounts that conflicted with that narrative. No charges were brought against the white officers involved.

Mohamed Noor, a black Somali-American, is the only officer known to face murder charges in an on-duty killing, and his victim was white. Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot in 2017 as she approached his car to report a possible rape behind her home. Noor was sentenced to 12½ years in prison, and the woman’s family received a record $20 million settlement.

Castile’s family settled for $3 million. Clark’s family accepted $200,000.

“There it is, right there, in those numbers,” said Kevin Reese, founder of the Minneapolis activist group Until We Are All Free. “It is a prime example of how, here, white life is valued more than black lives.”

___

In the mid-1990s, skyrocketing homicide rates briefly earned the city the grim nickname Murderapolis.

A gang strike task force was formed to push down crime. But a class-action lawsuit exposed widespread allegations of misconduct, and the city agreed to a $3 million settlement. The unit was dismantled in 2009, but many people put away by testimony from its gang experts remain in prison.

In their heyday, police compounded the terror and despair of those living in neighborhoods already devastated by income disparities, underperforming schools and environmental blight. Harassment was constant. Some recalled police stopping youths from playing outside, ordering them to lift up their shirts to prove they weren’t packing guns or dope.

One police duo, nicknamed Batman and Robin, is remembered by many in the neighborhood. They’d roll up blasting the “Bad Boys” theme music from the TV show “Cops,” taunting residents through their car speakers. Others known as Red Dog and Wild Wild West were equally feared.

At 18, Adrian Riley recalled officers becoming enraged when he refused to give up the name of a friend who ran from the cops. He said they took him to a nearby alley where they kicked and stomped him, before bringing him to the precinct. He said he was charged with disorderly conduct and released.

His mom, Mary Ann Riley, said she found him curled up in bed, moaning in pain.

“I snatched the cover off him and I said, ‘Oh my God. Who did this to you?’ I didn’t even know who my son was, they beat my son so bad,” she said. Hospital staff told her there was urine in his blood, and he might have died without treatment.

Though Minnesota is viewed as progressive, it ranks among the country’s worst when it comes to racial disparity. That extends to prisons -- black people represent about 7 percent of the state’s population, but make up 36% of those behind bars.

“I believe that all of us -- police, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, corrections officials -- are complicit. I am complicit,” said Perry Moriearty, a University of Minnesota Law School professor. “We continue to operate within a system that, from its earliest days, has disproportionately criminalized, arrested, prosecuted, locked up and executed black and brown people.”

Laws enacted 30 years ago have led to over sentencing. In Minnesota, it’s possible to get life in prison just for being at the scene of a murder. And violent crimes are almost never commuted because a unanimous vote is required by the governor, attorney general and chief Supreme Court justice.

When Sen. Amy Kobuchar -- seen as a possible vice presidential pick -- was Hennepin County’s top prosecutor in 1998, her office worked to convict the alleged killers of two black kids hit by stray bullets in drive-by shootings.

The AP spent a year investigating one of those cases. Myon Burrell was 16 in 2002 when he was accused of firing a gun that killed 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards as she sat at her dining room table doing homework.

It happened blocks away from where Floyd was killed. In fact, Burrell maintained from the moment he was taken to the police station that Cup Foods -- the same convenience store where Floyd is accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill -- was his alibi.

Surveillance tapes were never reviewed to check Burrell’s story, and friends with him that day were not interviewed. No DNA, fingerprints, or weapon was found in the case. Most of the jailhouse snitches used to convict Burrell have since recanted, and police are shown on a video offering a man $500 for every name he provides -- even if it’s hearsay. Burrell, now 34, was sentenced to life.

“Either an unarmed black man is being snuffed out by a racist white cop, or an innocent black boy is being railroaded … and having his life stolen,” he said.

The second case trumpeted by Klobuchar involved the 1996 gang-related shooting of 11-year-old Byron Phillips. Two years after his death, Klobuchar put up billboards requesting information.

Not long after, a man named Kawaskii Blanche was arrested.

Police have refused requests from the AP for four months to hand over reports and media files tied to the case, but court records and trial transcripts point to a dubious police probe and prosecution.

There was no physical evidence linking Blanche to the crime, and the sole hotline tip came from a woman who had 11 felony convictions and 13 aliases. She received $3,700 after saying she saw a gun and overheard Blanche, her nephew and others talking about the shooting. Before her nephew was scheduled to take the stand, a police officer encouraged the woman to write a letter to her nephew in jail, ensuring his story would be the same. Eyewitnesses did not testify.

Blanche, now 46, has been locked up for more than two decades. He is serving life.

“There are two judicial systems here in Minnesota,” said Burrell, who is housed in the same facility and has now served 18 years. “One for blacks and one for whites.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Mason City
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Tracking a hot and breezy Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Resources for learning more about racial inequality

Image

Rochester restaurant adjusts to outdoor seating

Image

SEAN Weather 6/7 2

Image

Iowa conference limits spectators at ball games

Image

Rochester United: March Against Injustice

Image

Donation drive to support Minneapolis

Image

Sean Weather 6/6 2

Image

Ruby's Pantry helps feed local families

Community Events