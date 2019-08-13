Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In Iowa, Buttigieg says rural Americans embrace immigrants they know

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, center, meets with supporters before the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Clear Lake, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says rural Americans embrace immigration when they see it as the solution to their employment needs and a shrinking population.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says rural Americans embrace immigration when they see it as the solution to their employment needs and a shrinking population.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor discussed his rural economic policy proposal with reporters Tuesday while taking a walk through the Iowa State Fair. His proposal calls for towns and counties, and not just corporations, to be able to seek employment visas.

Buttigieg says if residents are part of the decision to invite immigrants to their communities, "it does change the way we look at things," and they are less likely to fear outsiders.

Buttigieg has embarked on a three-day trip through Iowa, including rural counties carried by Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota ranked low for early education

Image

Rochester Public Schools expand community school

Image

Talking safety taxi driver gets robbed at knifepoint

Image

First of its kind donation for Ronald McDonald House

Image

Bus drivers wanted

Image

Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Image

Tracking a Mixed Bag of Weather Today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Community Events