Clear
BREAKING NEWS Masks to be required indoors across Minnesota starting Saturday Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Improving diversity practices in the workplace

Promoting a positive culture of acceptance and inclusion is the goal of Rochester's Diversity Council.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:56 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 4:22 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Promoting a positive culture of acceptance and inclusion is the goal of Rochester's Diversity Council.

As part of a Women 2 Women Conversation tour on Wednesday the council executive director Dee Sabol discussed how businesses can promote diversity and inclusion practices in the workplace.

Sabol says there are three key components. The first is to listen to employee and customer concerns, the second is to learn by looking at some of the most adaptable diversity practices and then to act on that information.

She explained, "Acknowledging there are spaces to improve what our systems are doing and how they're built is really important to Rochester right now and I see so many of our government entities and agencies stepping into that space."

This is the first time the council has participated in the Women 2 Women webinar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47457

Reported Deaths: 1588
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15125802
Ramsey5825250
Dakota3138100
Anoka2752110
Stearns265919
Nobles17116
Washington151540
Olmsted143621
Scott10468
Mower10192
Rice9198
Blue Earth7012
Clay67839
Wright6474
Kandiyohi6221
Carver5962
Sherburne4575
Todd4052
Lyon3833
Freeborn3291
St. Louis29416
Steele2901
Watonwan2800
Benton2723
Nicollet23813
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1601
Goodhue1518
Cottonwood1500
Crow Wing13612
Otter Tail1321
Chisago1281
Pipestone1225
Pine1180
Beltrami1130
Dodge1130
McLeod1120
Unassigned11140
Carlton1050
Douglas1040
Itasca10312
Murray1030
Polk953
Waseca950
Isanti930
Chippewa871
Becker830
Meeker762
Morrison741
Faribault720
Sibley702
Brown602
Jackson600
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Lincoln510
Fillmore480
Mille Lacs472
Koochiching463
Swift461
Renville444
Rock440
Yellow Medicine370
Cass342
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau320
Pope270
Redwood270
Marshall230
Norman230
Wilkin233
Aitkin210
Big Stone210
Wadena200
Kanabec191
Mahnomen181
Clearwater140
Lake140
Stevens140
Hubbard120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Cook20
Kittson20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39613

Reported Deaths: 805
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8557189
Woodbury349246
Black Hawk271761
Buena Vista175812
Johnson165110
Linn163887
Dallas158134
Scott133511
Dubuque123724
Marshall120621
Story97010
Pottawattamie94416
Wapello75731
Muscatine73945
Crawford6883
Webster5655
Sioux5380
Tama51129
Cerro Gordo45714
Warren4191
Wright4191
Jasper41418
Plymouth3866
Louisa37213
Dickinson3454
Washington2699
Hamilton2141
Boone1891
Clinton1842
Clay1611
Clarke1523
Carroll1451
Franklin1451
Allamakee1434
Bremer1417
Mahaska12917
Shelby1260
Emmet1200
Des Moines1172
Poweshiek1148
Marion1100
Hardin1090
Pocahontas1091
Guthrie1085
Cedar1031
Henry1003
Jackson1000
Jones1001
Benton971
Floyd952
Cherokee891
Butler852
Hancock852
Taylor830
Monona810
Lyon790
Buchanan771
Madison772
Sac750
Calhoun712
Harrison710
Kossuth710
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Iowa681
Jefferson680
Mitchell680
Delaware671
Fayette650
Lee632
Clayton623
Palo Alto620
Winneshiek621
Monroe617
Mills600
Winnebago590
Grundy581
Union561
Davis461
Worth460
Howard420
Chickasaw390
Lucas384
Page380
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass300
Ida260
Keokuk241
Montgomery232
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Adair200
Ringgold181
Unassigned160
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Get ready for another hot and humid weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Non Profit Needs Donations

Image

Improving Diversity in The Workplace

Image

Gov. Walz Issues mask Mandate

Image

07-22-20 mask mandate for bri

Image

Minnesota lawmakers plan for next school year

Image

New information booth to help Rochester visitors

Image

Dave's 6:30 Weather 7-22

Image

Mason City Schools Discussing Return to Learn Plan

Image

Grants Available For Freeborn Co Businesses

Image

July 28 baseball and softball results

Community Events