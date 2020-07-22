Improving diversity practices in the workplace

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Promoting a positive culture of acceptance and inclusion is the goal of Rochester's Diversity Council.

As part of a Women 2 Women Conversation tour on Wednesday the council executive director Dee Sabol discussed how businesses can promote diversity and inclusion practices in the workplace.

Sabol says there are three key components. The first is to listen to employee and customer concerns, the second is to learn by looking at some of the most adaptable diversity practices and then to act on that information.

She explained, "Acknowledging there are spaces to improve what our systems are doing and how they're built is really important to Rochester right now and I see so many of our government entities and agencies stepping into that space."

This is the first time the council has participated in the Women 2 Women webinar.