Improvements continue at Rochester's Prairie Crossing Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's one of the advantages of living in the Med City, plenty of green space to enjoy. One Rochester city park is getting a bit of a makeover. The park getting the attention is Prairie Crossing Park on the north edge of town.

In a webinar this evening, Jeff Feece with Rochester Parks and Recreation spoke about the future plans for the park.

Right now, they are working on removing invasive species, like buckthorn, from the area and restore some of the natural plant life to the park.

Parks and Recreation hope to start building some of the trails through the park starting next year.

Feece says it's important to preserve these natural landscapes in the City of Rochester.

"A lot of times we think of parks as baseball fields and playgrounds and things like that, but there's also parts of our park system that are more natural and we need to prioritize those as well," said Feece.

The park was originally used as grazing land for decades. The City of Rochester took ownership of the land in 2013, as part of a city ordinance requiring developers to donate land to use for parks.